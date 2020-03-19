Return Sydney Season of BRAN NUE DAE Cancelled

The return season of Bran Nue Dae has been cancelled in Sydney.

The following statement has been released:

Thankfully this great young cast have already performed to enthusiastic audiences and rave reviews in Sydney and Perth, and we hope that the tour will resume once the COVID-19 crisis has passed.

However we know this is still incredibly disappointing for the entire Bran Nue Dae Company and we will be working through all our options to ensure the well-being for all the cast, crew and creatives through this crisis.

I'd like to reiterate our earlier request that patrons holding tickets for any of our shows that have cancelled to consider, where possible donating the value of the ticket back to the company or exchanging for a voucher for a future performance to help us navigate the uncharted economic waters that lie ahead.





