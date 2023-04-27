Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTEL

MORTEL

Apr. 27, 2023  
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTEL

Wednesday 26th April 7:30 pm 2023 KXT on BROADWAY

Sydney's newest physical theatre company MERAK, founded by Steven Ljubović presents MORTEL, its the debut production.

Directed by Steven Ljubović; with Phoebe Atkinson, Gemma Burwell, Abbey Dimech, Giani Leon, Meg Hyeronimus, Levi Kenway, Aiden Morris, Bella Ridgway, Shannon Thomas

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTEL

Entering the new venue for KXT, we delicately walk around what appears to be embryo sacks with elongated umbilical cords. With pulsating audio the scene is mysterious and serene.

9 dancers struggle to emerge, with movements that mask their faces. Rather than identifying the individuals, they are beings starting their journey.

They become one, breathing in unison, solemn heartbeat music is heard as the entity rises looking to the heavens.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTEL

Finding new journeys they break off and form elegant pairs. This evolves to a vision of walking through life, emphases with marionette style moves.

A wild party scene erupts leading to individual rants.

The multi-stage fitness (MSFT) beep test becomes the framework for further personal expressions of anxiety.

More varied and similar style movements create additional scenes of struggling with existence.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTEL

The work completes as the beings return to their sacks, resembling death shrouds.

The choreography incorporates guttural, instinctual and primeval movements reminiscent of Hofesh Shechter Company. What appears to be improvised and organic movements are precisely choreographed, made apparent when the ensemble beautifully come together in sync.

The dancers' energy, commitment and intensity is matched by their physical skills and prowess.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTEL

The press release states: "MORTEL delves into the essence of being mortal and explores the phenomenon of life in nine stages as told through the body of thirteen performers."

The beauty of dance work is that it connects to its audience by creating an environmental sensibility. It uses the language of emotions as created by the elements of humxn physicality, audio landscapes and engaging visuals.

MORTELS had points of connection for me. The choice of movements, music and emotions created moments with gravitas.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTEL

Many scenes seem to repeat the tone of garish moves with angst intent. The 'nine stages' were not clear and scenes were somewhat similar. The enormity of effort the company has put into MORTEL is apparent. The work could potentially benefit from moments with a varied essence and intent.

MORTEL connected with many of the audience members, I look forward to MERAK's next production.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTEL

KXT on Broadway is a masked venue.

Photography: Abraham de Souza



Carclew Welcomes New Chief Executive Photo
Carclew Welcomes New Chief Executive
Ms Crowe joins the organisation with over 20 years’ experience in leadership roles in the cultural sector in South Australia, helping to realise ambitious creative visions through relationship-building and transformational management. 
Full Cast Revealed For Opera Australias MISS SAIGON Photo
Full Cast Revealed For Opera Australia's MISS SAIGON
Opera Australia has announced a full cast of talented performers representing all corners of Asia-pacific, in Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Boublil and Schönberg's Miss Saigon. Learn more about the cast and production here!
BLANC DE BLANC Returns to Sydney For 3rd Season in June Photo
BLANC DE BLANC Returns to Sydney For 3rd Season in June
The delightfully decadent world of Blanc de Blanc Encore has been wowing audiences since it opened in January in the beautifully refurbished venue The Grand Electric, Surry Hills.  Due to overwhelming demand Strut & Fret has announced that Blanc de Blanc is returning for a third Sydney season and will play from Friday 9 June until Sunday 30 July. 
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Photo
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, Capsis’ heartfelt moment steals the show.

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia.... (read more about this author)


REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTELREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTEL
April 27, 2023

Sydney’s newest physical theatre company MERAK, founded by Steven Ljubović presents MORTEL its the debut production.
INTERVIEW: Guest Writer Hums Engineer Interviews Tyran Parke, Artistic Director of the Australian Musical Theatre FestivalINTERVIEW: Guest Writer Hums Engineer Interviews Tyran Parke, Artistic Director of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival
April 24, 2023

BWWAustralia's Guest Writer Hums Engineer chats with Tyran Parke, Artistic Director of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival being held in Launceston, Tasmania from 17 - 21 May 2023
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On LA CAGE AUX FOLLESREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
April 22, 2023

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, Capsis’ heartfelt moment steals the show.
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On JULIAREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On JULIA
April 6, 2023

Justine Clarke is astounding as the PM 570 in JULIA. Writer, Johanna Murray- Smith has eloquently constructed a superb Play that explores Gillard’s journey as the first female Prime Minister in the heavily misogynistic Australian political environment.
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On COLLISIONREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On COLLISION
April 2, 2023

Acrobatics, dance, comedy, and physical feats meet in a creative COLLISION. Casus Creations present a troupe of talented young performers in an energetic and spirited night that entertains and astounds.
share