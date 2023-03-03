Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On DADDY

DADDY

Mar. 03, 2023  
Wednesday 2nd March 2023, 7:30pm, Meraki Arts Bar, Darlinghurst.

DADDY - Don't get old get OUTrageous.

Brent Thorpe the self-professed biggest Poof in Australia performs his one man show to entertain, shock, titillate and inspire his audience.

Adorned by scantily clad go- go boys (or go-slo and sexy boys), Thorpe delivers his stand up comedy routine that expresses his joy for life as a gay man born in the sixties.

His shares his experiences and his unique perspective on dealing with the trials and tribulations that that life brings for someone who endured and seized the wonders of the last six decades.

We hear his recollections of times at a catholic school run by self-righteous priests. His ventures into the alternate lifestyles of Berlin and New York. His joy, when at twelve years old, discovering inspirational performers like Lindsay Kemp. On working in a heterosexual world with tales of engaging with others and their restrictive lives. This results in the proclamation: "I'm glad I didn't have kids".

Thorpe's humour takes on the crude and salacious vein. One common with his vintage and that garnered many riotous laughs on the night. The audience was mostly of a similar generation, but the appreciative belly laughs came from all ages in the crowd.

Thorpe is a well-educated and well-read individual that offers insight into his personal journey. Along with comic recollections, Thorpe ensures we are reminded of the homophobic world with facts on countries that today, murder and ostracize homosexual beings.

He admits to trying to tackle the current pronoun etiquette with a laissez-faire approach, summing up with his sense of humour, that he is an equal opportunity slut.

Without spoilers, his grandmother's comment on attending Kemp's Clowns was a gem of the night and an indication of where Thorpe inherited his insightful and comic view of the world.

DADDY was performed at the Meraki Arts Bar, a wonderful new venue with a few creative entertainment spaces, that serves delicious food. There were moments when the noise from other performances was somewhat disruptive. Thorpe dealt with this, with aplomb.

DADDY is an entertaining, humorous exploration of being of a certain age. Thorpe does this with the ultimate aim of love for his audience. He wants us to release the shackles of becoming a stereotype and to take the world by storm. During the show he invites the audience to be the podium dancer and take life by the balls.

As generations seem to be becoming younger, DADDY gives us the gay perspective of choosing to live on the wild side and f*@k what others think.

DADDY is next on at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, April 10 -16, 2023

