RETIRED LAUGHING Will Embark on Australian Tour

Silent Partner Creative Productions has announced the world premiere of a New Comedy Theatre show, Retired Laughing, opening on 17 February at Glen Street Theatre, Belrose then playing at The Concourse, Chatswood on 20 & 21 February, The Art House, Wyong on 24 & 25 February finishing at The Pavilion Theatre, Sutherland on 27 & 28 February 2026.



Retired Laughing is a hilarious revue-style comedy for “people of a certain age.” Packed with sketches, songs and jokes to resonate with the retired, the show brings together an all-star cast of veteran comedy performers: Kim Lewis (Sons and Daughters, Senior Moments), David Callan (Theatresports, Senior Moments), Nicola Parry (Thank God You're Here, Senior Moments), Terry Hansen (The Children) and Daniel Cordeaux (Thank God You're Here, Theatresports).



Loaded with laughs, witty one-liners, and light-hearted lunacy, Retired Laughing is an absolute crowd-pleaser for the slightly older crowd; 90 minutes of good clean fun, frivolity and foolishness for people who understand that growing older doesn't mean growing up!



“As you get older, you understand that laughter really is the best medicine, and this show dispenses a healthy overdose,”says show creator and producer Kevin Brumpton (Senior Moments). “If your funny bone is playing up, come along and get some comic relief.”



Director Ed Wightman (Fawlty Towers Live) says Retired Laughing is the ultimate comedy retirement package. “Life's too short,” he says. “We want people to take a break from retirement living and enjoy some retirement laughing.