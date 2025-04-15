RENT at Sydney Opera House Will Host Singalong Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The musical that rocked Broadway is back, and this time the fans get to sing along! Experience Jonathan Larson's multi-Tony Award winning musical RENT in this critically acclaimed production, and sing along at a special performance at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday 23 October.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their Bohemian best at this special singalong performance. The show itself remains unchanged, but surtitles will be visible inside the theatre displaying the song lyrics and indicating when people can join in with the singing.

RENT takes audiences to the vibrant streets of New York City's East Village in the early 90's, where young people navigate poignant social issues and dreams are born, friendships are tested, and the power of love prevails against all odds.

Featuring the iconic songs Seasons of Love, Take Me or Leave Me and La Vie Bohème, this groundbreaking phenomenon, inspired by Puccini's La Bohème, is more than a musical; it's a celebration of love, life, art and the resilience of the human spirit.

Fresh from the celebrated production of Guys & Dolls on Sydney Harbour, award-winning director Shaun Rennie and an all-Australian creative team bring RENT to the iconic Joan Sutherland Theatre. This critically lauded production will make its Sydney Opera House debut following a five-star national tour.

Jonathan Larson's RENT opened Off-Broadway in 1996 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The show earned Larson multiple Tony Awards along with a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a distinction not received again by a music theatre work until 14 years later. Though Larson himself never saw the impact of his masterwork – he died suddenly in the early hours of the day the show opened to the public – its longevity serves as a testament to the emotional resonance of his creation and an embodiment of its ever-present message “no day but today”.

