Queerspace Presents APARTMENT 348

Queerspace presents the global premiere of this immersive, choose-your-own-ending, theatrical experience- Apartment 348 by Flick Anderson.

Woodburn Creative Studios- limited engagement (September 20th-22nd)

Directed by Michael McPhee (AD: Rowan Brunt)

Featuring Samantha Winsor as Astrid, Billie Scott as Peter, Kelly Monisse as Jordan, and Jay Monck as Billy

Synopsis: The narrative follows the night of a dinner party held by the protagonist of our story, Astrid. After Astrid was involved in a car accident with Billy, she and her best friend/roommate Peter host a dinner party in the hopes of repaying damages incurred by the incident. Billy arrives with his best-friend Jordan, and from there these conflicted characters are at the mercy of fate (or in this case, the audience).

With the audience making choices as to the direction of this fragile narrative, no one is safe. From a phone call, to a board game, to a gun, to an inevitable death- what will happen at your dinner party? An immersive contemporary dark comedy, this play explores humanity's relationship to fate in a selfish world made up of choices, consequences, and cheap wine.

The open plan of The Warehouse venue that's being transformed for the performances has allowed space for the creative team to really have fun with the setting and dressing of what will become Astrid's apartment. The set will feature art pieces sourced by Queerspace Arts from local queer artists to create a vibrant, inclusive, and magical space for our production to take place. There will also be an affordable dinner menu (including a vegan option) made available to anyone who would like.

About the Company: Queerspace's primary mission is the inclusion and representation of LGBTQIA+ lives in the Sydney theatre landscape and pushing the boundaries of theatre production. Apartment 348 perfectly captures the companies mission- although with eight alternative endings the only thing Queerspace can guarantee at this show is a good time.

With sold-out events and glowing reviews from our last production, Queerspace Arts are more than prepared to take Sydney by storm with a theatrical experience unlike anything that's been seen before. Tickets for only $29 on sale now through our website: https://queerspacearts.wixsite.com/website/box-office





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You