QPAC's CLANDESTRY FESTIVAL Returns This July And August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) Clancestry festival, a celebration of First Nations arts and culture across an exciting program of concerts, workshops, theatre and children’s events, returns in 2025 from 23 July to 10 August.

An iconic event on QPAC’s calendar since 2013, Clancestry is a celebration of identity and connection, providing a platform for both established and emerging First Nations artists to share their stories and talents.

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy heralded the return of Clancestry and welcomed the opportunity for QPAC to honour Queensland First Nations peoples.

“Clancestry has long been a signature festival for QPAC that highlights the rich and diverse creativity and performance culture of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. We always look forward to announcing the festival line-up,” Ms Healy said.

Kicking off this year’s festival, Muruwari playwright Jane Harrison’s The Visitors converges on QPAC’s Playhouse Theatre from 23 to 26 July. It’s January 1788 and a mysterious fleet is amassing in the harbour. Seven clan leaders must make a momentous decision: to send these strangers on their way or welcome them? Co-produced by Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company, and directed by Quandamooka man Wesley Enoch, The Visitors is a riveting insight into one of the most impactful and painful days in Australia’s history, and a hugely entertaining study of how communities respond to change and the unknown.

The Concert Hall will host the life-affirming Wata: a gathering for songmen, improvising soloists and orchestra on Wednesday 31 July. In a continuation of one of the most innovative and energising works to emerge in 2024, composer and pianist Paul Grabowsky will bring Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO) and Yolŋu songmen Daniel Ngukurr Boy Wilfred (voice and bilma) and David Yipininy Wilfred (yidaki) together in a work that celebrates the musical traditions of the Wagiluk people of Arnhem Land. Wata is an invitation to experience a new form of musical collaboration within the manikay tradition – through a series of songs, passed down through generations.

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s association with the Clancestry program continues in 2025 with Illume; a new theatrical experience presented through a kaleidoscope of music, visual arts, and dance exploring the otherworldly language of light. From 1 to 9 August in QPAC’s Playhouse Theatre, Mirning Choreographer Frances Rings and Goolarrgon Bard Visual Artist Darrell Sibosado’s collaboration delves into the ways light has captivated and sustained Indigenous cultural existence for millennia.

ARIA Award-winning duo Electric Fields and QSO will have the Concert Hall dancing on Saturday 2 August with a captivating fusion of vibrant traditional culture with pop, soul, and electronica. The extraordinary voice of Zaachariaha Fielding and brilliance of producer and keyboardist Michael Ross unite to showcase original compositions and traditional inma (traditional dance ceremony), bringing breathtaking moments of beauty and power to audiences.

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said Clancestry is an important feature of QPAC’s 40th anniversary programming.

“The Crisafulli Government proudly supports QPAC showcasing extraordinary experiences produced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, companies, and communities,” Minister Langbroek said.

“Clancestry will further strengthen Queensland’s cultural calendar as we prepare for the creative employment and cultural tourism opportunities with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Ms Healy acknowledged that the country on which QPAC now stands has been a meeting place of storytelling, dance, and connection for millennia.

“QPAC is proud to celebrate this mighty heritage, to recognise those who came before us, and the many First Nations artists and communities that are fundamental to Queensland arts practice,” she said.

“This year’s line-up will wow audiences with some of the most captivating First Nations artists in the country on our main stages. We can’t wait to unveil even more of our free program in the coming months and look forward to welcoming our community to share this celebration of culture.”

Clancestry’s free program, including Mob Music, weaving workshops, face painting, and children’s activities, will be announced in May. Tickets are on sale now at qpac.com.au or via 136 246.

Comments