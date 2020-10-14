Photo Flash: First Look at New Theatre's ANIMAL FARM

The production runs 13 October – 7 November 2020.

New Theatre presents Animal Farm, adapted by Saro Lusty-Cavallari from the novel by George Orwell.

The production runs 13 October - 7 November 2020.

One of the most influential and ground-breaking novels in English literature, George Orwell's dystopian parable tells of the rebellion of the animals on Manor Farm against the cruel farmer Mr. Jones.

Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

