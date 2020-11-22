Photo Flash: First Look at FROZEN at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney

Disney's Frozen, the hit Broadway musical, will open its doors on Tuesday 1st December at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (The Lion King, Aladdin, Mary Poppins), Frozen features music and lyrics by Academy Award®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with book by Academy Award®-winning writer Jennifer Lee, direction by Tony® winner Michael Grandage and choreography by Tony® winner Rob Ashford.

Frozen features an all Australian cast led by Jemma Rix in the role of Elsa, Courtney Monsma as Anna, Matt Lee as Olaf, Thomas McGuane as Hans, Sean Sinclair as Kristoff, Aljin Abella as Weselton and sharing the role of Sven, Jonathan MacMillan and Lachlan McIntrye.

Get a first look at the cast in the all new photos below!

Book tickets through Ticketmaster at 1300 558 878 or ticketmaster.com.au

For groups 12+, email groups@ticketmaster.com.au.

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You