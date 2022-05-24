Phoenix Collective Comes To Chatswood's Zenith Theatre Featuring The Music Of Studio Ghibli

The dynamic ensemble Phoenix Collective continues to showcase classical music with a uniquely Australian edge with their next Sunday session coming up on Sunday 29 May at Chatswood's Zenith Theatre featuring the music of Studio Ghibli.

Phoenix Collective includes some of Australia's most accomplished and high-profile musicians including Violin and Artistic Director Dan Russell, Violin Pip Thompson, Viola Ella Brinch and Cello Andrew Wilson.

Composer Joe Hisaishi has taken the musical masterpieces of Japanese cult animation giant, Studio Ghibli, and blended fantasy and reality to highlight growth and the importance of nature. Renowned for their empathy for human frailty, Studio Ghibli's animations provide a re-energising reminder of our need for imaginative, uplifting journeys. Tracks from 10 different movies including Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke and Totoro will be performed.

There are two remaining Sunday Sessions - Sunday 31 July composer Steve Reich presents 'Different Trains & Traditional Folk' and on Sunday 14 August 'Daft Punk' composed by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter.

Venue: Zenith Theatre, Cnr Mcintosh & Railway Streets, Chatswood

Dates: Sunday 29 May at 4pm (all sessions 70 mins no interval)

Prices: $29 to $49 / Family $140 (Rec for ages 12+)

Bookings: https://www.culturebites.net.au/