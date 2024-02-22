Pete Helliar Joins THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in Sydney

The 50th Anniversary world tour of The Rocky Horror Show continues in 2024. This new Australian production will return to Theatre Royal Sydney from March 31 starring Jason Donovan and joining him and the phenomenal cast sharing the role of the Narrator will be none other than Dylan Alcott and Pete Helliar! Dylan will be seen in performances from March 31 to April 17 whilst Pete will be in the role from April 18 through to May 5. The tour played a record-breaking season in Newcastle in January with Myf Warhurst starring as the Narrator and is currently playing at Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre with Joel Creasey and Nicholas Hammond as the Narrator.

Pete Helliar has been one of Australia’s favourite comedians since gracing our TV screens as a core cast member of Rove back in 1999. Since then his incisive and irreverent humour have proved an incredible asset not only as a stand-up comic and on TV screens, but also creator and producer of two successful TV series and children’s book author. With his comedy skills knowing no limits, Peter now makes his musical theatre debut ready to tell the tale of Frank N Furter and his mischievous friends on that fateful night.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to slip into the heels and fishnets of this iconic production with an iconic star in Jason Donovan that means so much to so many people. Hopefully after they have seen me in my musical theatre debut, Rocky Horror will still mean special things to them”, said Pete.

Australian audiences have one last chance to see superstar Jason Donovan starring as Frank N Furter in this 50th Anniversary Production. Incredible cast alongside him, include Stellar Perry as Magenta/The Usherette, Brad and the Frank N Furter Alternate Blake Bowden, Deirdre Khoo as Janet, Henry Rollo as Riff Raff, Darcey Eagle as Columbia, Ellis Dolan as Eddie/Dr Scott and as Rocky Daniel Erbacher.

Starring beside them on stage as The Phantoms will be Josh Gates, Hollie James, Nicolas Van Litsenborgh and Erica Wild with Keane Fletcher and Seryan Burke-Low rounding out the cast as the Swings.

Written and created by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Show has become one of the world’s favourite musicals and is currently the only contemporary rock musical to celebrate 50 years on stage. Since it first opened in London in 1973 at the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs, The Rocky Horror Show has been continuously on stage somewhere in the world and has paved its way into history as one of the classics of musical theatre.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80. In 1975 it was transformed into a film called ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world nearly 50 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars of the stage and screen including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meat Loaf, Jerry Springer, Adam Lambert, Emma Bunton, Stephen Fry, Reg Livermore, Bert Newton, Gretel Killeen, Derryn Hinch, and Shane Jacobson have appeared inThe Rocky Horror Show over the past 50 years. This iconic brand holds a unique place in theatre history, a show which has defied the decades and continued to grow in popularity.

Seen by over 30 million people in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages, The Rocky Horror Show audiences have embraced the unique and mischievous musical with fandom and passion, celebrating the gratification of the senses. The hit music, the characters, the freedom and sexual awakening and empowerment means so much to so many across all walks of life. Featuring one of the most famous musical numbers of all time the party floor-filler, “The Time Warp” which remains a key to its continued success over the past 50 years.

The Rocky Horror Show has just completed its most successful UK tour and is one of the top performing musicals in the post pandemic era. It has also recently toured in Israel, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Argentina, Romania, Slovenia, Belgium, Tokyo, Korea, Brazil, Canada and Iceland.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter an extra-terrestrial mad scientist from the galaxy of Transylvania where people really like to party! It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

The 50th Anniversary Rocky Horror Show creative team includes Director Christopher Luscombe, Set Designer Hugh Durrant, Costume Designer Sue Blane, Choreographer NATHAN M WRIGHT, Lighting Designer Nick Richings, Music Richard Hartley (original musical arrangements).

The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest party bash of them all, ready to thrill fans and audiences alike with cheeky fun and nostalgia. Whether it’s your first time seeing the show or the twenty first time, or whether you dress up or not The Rocky Horror Show delivers in its promise of a guaranteed party.