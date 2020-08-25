Performing Arts Program NOT A DRESS REHEARSAL Launches in NSW

Not a Dress Rehearsal is due to start Term 4 2020.

Young, aspiring performance artists from across regional NSW have a chance to realise their dreams with a call now open for expressions of interest in the regional performing arts program, Not a Dress Rehearsal, due to start Term 4 2020.

An initiative of regional arts organisation, Orana Arts, the program is being delivered in partnership with the country's largest youth theatre company, Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP), and internationally acclaimed taiko drumming ensemble, Taikoz, and funded through the NSW Government's Stronger Communities Fund.

Created for young people aged 14-19 with a keen interest in the performing arts, Not a Dress Rehearsal will provide ongoing support for participants to set goals for themselves within the program, enabling them to then customise the online workshops presented by ATYP and Taikoz, along with further exciting art form offerings in 2021.

Expressions of interest are now open for the first intake of young people into the program. Orana Arts board member and performing arts advocate, Alan Flower, believes interest in Not a Dress Rehearsal will highlight how important access to professional arts development is for talented regional youth.

"The cross pollination of emerging regional artists with experienced professionals has the potential to unlock the real possibility of a career in the arts for people who could hardly dare to dream until now.

"Whether they pursue a career in the arts or not, these skills will assist participants to navigate a range of professions in years to come."

The project partners are excited about the connections that will be made between participants, bringing together young people from across New South Wales, who share a passion for the performing arts.

ATYP Artistic Director, Fraser Corfield says ATYP's experience shows while the professional, industry relationships generated are important, the real magic happens when talented young people come together to share ideas and create.

"They learn from each other as much as from the teacher. That's why there are so many other benefits to these programs beyond just improving your drama skills."

"Participants build self-confidence, the ability to work together, to problem-solve, to take and give feedback, to think creatively, and explore the effect actions and words can have on other people."

Taikoz Artistic Director, Ian Cleworth agrees there are many benefits that flow from programs like Not a Dress Rehearsal, seen first-hand in the work the group has done over the past 23 years with a wide spectrum of young people across Australia and internationally.

"In Japanese communities, where taiko drumming originates, as well as across the world, taiko is a powerful agent in bringing people together to strengthen communal spirit, foster creativity, and encourage musical expression.

"Learning the taiko, exploring rhythm, creating sound, and harnessing energy has the capacity to deepen one's sense of rhythm, ensemble, musicality, and knowledge of the artform, while developing artistry, as well as respect and pride in yourself and others."

A scholarship is on offer for young First Nations performing artists interested in Not a Dress Rehearsal. It has been set up in memory of much-loved Wiradjuri elder, Richard Carney, who enjoyed performing but only took to the stage late in life when the opportunity arose to share his story. The scholarship will cover all program fees.

Expressions of interest close at midnight 11 September 2020. Information and a link to the Expressions of Interest form can be found on the Orana Arts website - www.oranaarts.com/not-a- dress-rehearsal or by contacting Danielle Andrews at Orana Arts - communications@oranaarts.com or 0419 228 719.

