Paul Capsis Comes To Ensemble Theatre

Paul Capsis, who is a multi-award winning performer and one of Australia's most popular, will be at Ensemble Theatre for four performances only in September.



Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre said we are delighted to have such a talented performer as Paul Capsis to Ensemble for the first time. Paul is one of Australia's most iconic performers who will explore the music of some of the world's greatest artists.



Appearing for a strictly limited season, witness the magic of Paul Capsis in a transformative night of story and song through his life's songbook.



In an intimate and candid performance, Paul revisits the staggering heights of a multi-award winning career spanning cabaret, song, theatre and film. With piano accompaniment, he explores the music of Amy Winehouse, Tom Waites, Patti Smith, William Burroughs, Nina Simone, Janis Joplin, Judy Garland and many more.



Paul Capsis is the winner of five Helpmann Awards and two Green Room Awards.

BOOKINGS: 02 8918 3400 or www.ensemble.com.au





