PRIMA FACIE Will Be Performed by Griffin Theatre Company at Seymour Centre in June

Griffin Theatre Company and Seymour Centre will present Suzie Miller's sharp and poignant play, Prima Facie (winner of the 2018 Griffin Award), from 23rd June to 10th July at Seymour Centre.

Directed by Helpmann Award winner, Lee Lewis (The Bleeding Tree, The Almighty Sometimes, Kill Climate Deniers), Prima Facie is a rapid-fire and gripping one-woman show that exposes the shortcomings of a patriarchal justice system where it's her word against his.

Criminal lawyer Tessa, played by acclaimed actor, Sheridan Harbridge (Channel 7's The Doctor Blake Mysteries, Belvoir's Stop Girl), is at the top of her game and knows the law permits no room for emotion. Tessa loves to win, even when defending clients accused of sexual assault. However, when she finds herself on the other side of the bar, Tessa is forced into the same shadows of doubt she has so ruthlessly cast over other women.

Prima Facie is an indictment of the Australian legal system's failure to provide reliable pathways to justice for women in rape, sexual assault or harassment cases. Though it is a work of fiction, Miller's superb script is a story we know all too well.

Miller said, "The idea behind Prima Facie has been playing out in my mind since my law school days, years before I was a playwright. It was there waiting for me to find the courage to write, and for the right social environment to provide a space for it... Years of practicing as a human rights and criminal defence lawyer did nothing to silence my feminist questioning of the legal system, because while I firmly believe that 'innocent until proven guilty' is the bedrock of human rights, it always felt that its application in sexual assault cases served to undermine rather than to uphold any real fairness."

DATES: 23rd June - 10th July

TIMES: Monday - Saturday at 7:00pm; Saturday at 1pm (except Saturday 26th June); and Friday 25th June at 11am

LOCATION: Seymour Centre - Corner City Rd and Cleveland St, Chippendale

BOOKINGS: https://www.seymourcentre.com/event/prima-facie-gp/ or (02) 9061 5344

TICKETS: Full $62 / Seniors, Groups 8+ $52 / Pensioners, Veterans, Full-time Students $46 / Under 35s $38