PRIDE AND PREJUDICE An Adaptation in Words and Music Extends Sydney Run

The producers of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE An Adaptation in Words and Music have announced an additional seven performances to the Sydney Opera House season in The Playhouse. The Sydney season will now run from Wednesday 14th August to Sunday 1st September. No further extension will be possible.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE An Adaptation in Words and Music is a new theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen’s most famous work – Pride and Prejudice. The enduring story of the romance between Elizabeth Bennett and Mr Darcy is presented in an intimate drawing-room setting, in much the same way that Jane herself first read the story aloud to the Austen family and their closest friends.

Film, television and stage icon, Nadine Garner brings to life Austen’s most famous manuscript with a sublime musical accompaniment. Weaving around Austen’s own words is Carl Davis' magical score from the much-loved BBCTV drama series of Pride and Prejudice, widely considered the most seminal television adaptation of the author’s work.

Joining Nadine on stage will be internationally acclaimed concert pianist Melvyn Tan. The Singaporean born child prodigy moved to London at age twelve, to study at the Yehudi Menuhin School before an in-demand career performing at the world’s most prestigious venues including Royal Festival Hall and New York’s Lincoln Centre. Melvyn will be the pianist for the first 2 weeks of the Sydney season (until 25thAugust), then rising star of classical piano Dan Le will take over. Having already enjoyed an international career spanning four continents, Melbourne born Dan was hailed by the New York Concert Review as a “brilliant young pianist.”

Violin accompaniment will be performed by Madeleine Easton, the Australian musician who enthralled a televised audience of 400 million people with her solo performances at the coronation of King Charles III.

Pride and Prejudice is arguably the greatest romance novel of the English language. More than 200 years after her death, Jane Austen’s work continues to resonate with every new generation. It is fitting that much loved Australian actor Nadine Garner will honour this legacy in a unique, but faithful production, promising captivating entertainment, humorous moments and some wonderful surprises.

Direction: Tyran Parke. Book Adaptation: Gill Hornby

Pride and Prejudice An Adaptation in Words and Music will be performed in the Playhouse at the Sydney Opera House for a strictly limited season from 14thAugust to 1st September 2024.

