POTTED POTTER Returns To Sydney 19 To 31 May

Fifteen years ago, in the summer of 2005 the very first incarnation of POTTED POTTER was performed in a London bookshop. The show now plays to sold-out houses all over the world and after four sell-out tours here in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019 returns to Sydney's Seymour Centre from 19 to 31 May 2020. This 2020 season is coming to Sydney direct from an acclaimed engagement on the famous Las Vegas strip where POTTED POTTER took out the Gold Award for Best New Production and Bronze Award for Best Value Show!

In seventy hilarious minutes POTTED POTTER takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into one fantastically funny show that features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic.

Double Olivier Award nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner first created POTTED POTTER in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series. The show grew into a full-length stage production, first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2006. Even if you don't know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, POTTED POTTER will make you roar with laughter.

For more information visit www.pottedpotter.com.au.





