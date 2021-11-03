PAW PATROL Will Return To Australia With THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Tour in 2022

All paws on deck! Following the continued success of the PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" tour in 2021, Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and TEG Life Like Touring today announced the return of the second live stage show based on PAW Patrol, the top-rated preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment. The action-packed, music-filled production, PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" Presented by Paramount+ features the beloved characters from the animated series and will begin touring Australia in April 2022. Tickets to see the pups embark on this pirate-themed voyage go on sale to the general public through Ticketek on Monday 8 November for show dates in Perth, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

In PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" Presented by Paramount+, Mayor Goodway is getting everything ship-shape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Over land and on the high seas, the pups set out to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway so the celebration can go on. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears...Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

"Australian audiences overwhelmed us with requests for another tour after PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" returned in 2021," said Tim McGregor, Managing Director, TEG Live. "We are excited to continue our partnership with VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon to bring PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" Presented by Paramount+ to Australia in 2022. Like its predecessor, this production has proven a hit worldwide and we are excited to share it with fans again."

Like PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue," which continues to tour the world, PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" Presented by Paramount+ includes two acts and an interval. The show incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage with their vehicles and packs in this musical adventure on the high seas.

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" Presented by Paramount+ opens in Perth, on Saturday 2 April, 2022 before dates in Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Fans can visit pawpatrollive.com.au for PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" Presented by Paramount+ tour schedule, ticket sale information and PAW Patrol Live! Tail Mail, where they can sign up to be among the first to receive tour updates and exclusive ticket pre-sale information for their city.

Tour Dates:

PERTH

RAC Arena

Saturday 2 April 2022: 10.00am, 1.00pm | Sunday 3 April 2022: 10.00am

SYDNEY

Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

Saturday 9 April 2022: 10.00am, 1.00pm | Sunday 10 April 2022: 10.00am, 1.00pm

NEWCASTLE

Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Saturday 16 April 2022: 10.00am, 1.00pm | Sunday 17 April 2022: 10.00am

MELBOURNE

Margaret Court Arena

Saturday 23 April 2022: 10.00am, 1.00pm | Sunday 24 April 2022: 10.00am, 1.00pm

ADELAIDE

Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday 30 April 2022: 10.00am, 1.00pm | Sunday 1 May 2022: 10.00am

BRISBANE

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 7 May 2022: 10.00am, 1.00pm | Sunday 8 May 2022: 10.00am