Operantics Presents LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST: A Concert

Doors will close promptly at 1:00pm. No entry will be permitted during the live performance.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Unrequited love, damned rakes and mad women... in the world of opera, love never did come easy.

Operantics presents Love's Labour's Lost, a post-Valentine's concert that commemorates all of the spectacular ways in which love can go wrong on the stage. Featuring arias and ensembles from some of your favourite operas, this light-hearted look at the love lives of your favourite operatic heroes and heroines is a wonderful way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

All Tickets $35.00

