Operantics Presents LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST: A Concert

Unrequited love, damned rakes and mad women... in the world of opera, love never did come easy.

Operantics presents Love's Labour's Lost, a post-Valentine's concert that commemorates all of the spectacular ways in which love can go wrong on the stage. Featuring arias and ensembles from some of your favourite operas, this light-hearted look at the love lives of your favourite operatic heroes and heroines is a wonderful way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

All Tickets $35.00

PLEASE NOTE: Doors will close promptly at 1:00pm. No entry will be permitted during the live performance.