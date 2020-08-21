Opera Australia Will Sell its Warehouse and Restructure Operations, Resulting in Job Losses

There will be multiple staff redundancies, and consultations are set to take place next week.

Opera Australia will sell its warehouse in Alexandria and take on an organizational restructure due to financial distress caused by the health crisis, Limelight reports.

Because of this, there will be multiple staff redundancies, and consultations are set to take place next week.

This comes after the Opera set up an employee support package back in March, allowing their staff to access up to 80 percent of their regular salary. This was extended to September.

In his message to staff, OA CEO Rory Jeffes said: "Back in March nobody knew how long, and the extent to which, the coronavirus crisis would impact our lives. Now, as we approach six months of impact, the one thing that is clear is that this will continue to disrupt our lives, and our ability to operate as a performing arts company, for the foreseeable future."

"There is no denying our Company - and indeed our whole industry - has been hit incredibly hard," he said. "This, combined with the broader uncertainty that this once-in-a-century pandemic brings, means that I must share with you today that workplace change must occur to allow the long-term viability and artistic ambitions of Opera Australia."

Read more on Limelight.

