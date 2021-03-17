Opera Australia Tours THE BARBER OF SEVILLE to Schools

Opera Australia has announced its schools tour of The Barber of Seville!

A serious case of love at first sight is a big problem for Count Almaviva. Enter the resourceful barber named Figaro, who cleverly solves everyone's problems - for a price.

Secret letters, cunning disguises and all sort of confusions will delight young audiences as the boy gets the girl and Figaro gets paid!

Rossini's The Barber of Seville is one of the most popular operas ever written. This travelling production will enthral school students of all ages, complete with beautiful costumes and engaging scenery. Professional opera singers perform the famous arias in English, and a range of curriculum-based teacher resources are available to help classes explore the music.

The Barber of Seville is designed as a school incursion and available throughout Metropolitan and Regional New South Wales and ACT from March 2021.

SUITABILITY: Kindergarten - Year 6

SETUP TIME: 60 minutes set up and 30 minutes pack down

DURATION: 60 minutes, including Q&A session

REQUIREMENTS

6m x 6m cleared space

2.5m ceiling height (minimum)

Ground level access with no more than 5 stairs

Direct vehicle access to venue (no more than 20m)

1 power outlet

COST: $8 per student (no GST is charged)

MINIMUM ATTENDANCE: 150 students (per session)

BOOKINGS can be made through PIE Productions at 1800 804 707 or admin@pieproductions.com.au

Every year, Opera Australia performs to 80,000 primary school children throughout Victoria and NSW.

It's always a big event. Opera Australia arrives at the start of the school day, complete with opera costumes, sets, four singers and a pianist. They need about 60 minutes to set up in your hall (or any large space), then they are ready to perform.

The schools tour presents up to three sessions in a day, and each session consists of a 50-minute performance of a complete opera followed by 10 minutes of questions and answers with the students and teachers.

Preparation and follow-up is all part of the experience: when you book you receive an Opera Australia teacher resource pack. This includes suggestions for classroom extension activities both before and after the opera incursion.