Opera Australia Performers Ordered to Self-Isolate After Contractor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Opera Australia performers and musicians have been ordered to self-isolate after a construction worker at the Sydney Opera House tested positive to COVID-19 and Sydney's lockdown was extended one week, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Members of the orchestra, performers, technicians and creative staff of Otello were in rehearsal at the time. A memo from Opera Australia was sent to staff on Tuesday evening, advising all to test and self-isolate who were in attendance at the Opera House across six days. Others in their households were advised to do the same.

The contractor worked at the Sydney Opera House from July 1-3 and July 5-6 while potentially infectious. The person did not have contact with the public while working, but "number of other people working at the Opera House on these days have been asked to be tested immediately and isolate until they receive further advice", according to a NSW Health spokesperson.

Those affected will have access to paid pandemic leave.

Performances of Aida, Atilla and next week's Otello opening night are postponed and the Opera's winter season is under review.

