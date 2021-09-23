Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Omega Ensemble Launches CoLAB: Composer Accelerator Program

Applications for the 2022 program are now open. Applications close on 1 February 2022.

Sep. 23, 2021  
The CoLAB: Composer Accelerator Program offers a unique opportunity for five talented young composers to obtain direct industry experience in collaboration with the musicians of Omega Ensemble and under the mentorship of leading professional composers.

This selective national program is suited to early-career composers with highly-developed compositional skills, a strong artistic voice and demonstrated career ambitions. The program aims to accelerate participants across a nine-month program, while developing a substantive new work through studio and digital workshops, with guidance from leading Australian and international composers.

Throughout the program, participants will be engaged and supported in the commissioning process in a professional setting, concluding with an industry showcase performance at Sydney Opera House, with each participant presenting their work to an audience of invited industry guests.

