ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER Comes to Squabbalogic and Seymour Centre

Seymour Centre and Squabbalogic will present On A Clear Day You Can See Forever from 17th February to 12th March at Seymour Centre.

In an effort to quit nicotine at the behest of his humourless fiancé, David Gamble enlists the services of psychiatrist and hypnosis researcher, Dr Mark Bruckner.

But what begins as a simple regression soon turns into something otherworldly as the doctor discovers inside David the presence of Melinda Welles, a charming woman who died tragically a century earlier. As Dr Bruckner continues to meet with and fall for the scintillating Melinda via dowdy David's subconscious, the unaware David finds that he is falling for the handsome Dr Bruckner creating a comic love triangle with only two bodies.

On A Clear Day You Can See Forever was written for Broadway and adapted into a 1970s film starring Barbra Streisand. This all-new take is adapted from Alan Jay Lerner's original by Jay James-Moody (The Dismissal, Herringbone) who teams up with the legendary Kelley Abbey to co-direct this hilarious and heart-warming comedy of errors, exploring modern themes of sexuality, gender, and ethics in a fast-paced, joyous and musical delight featuring all-new arrangements of Lerner and Burton Lane's wonderful songs.

Squabbalogic's Jay James-Moody said, "On A Clear Day was already a curious, unusual and unexpected piece and our new interpretation takes that even further with a queer twist for 2022. It's been a long time since our last chamber musical, and introducing contemporary audiences to this lost gem seems a fitting return. It's quirky, romantic, supernatural and utterly charming - a unique show for a unique time that we cannot wait to share."

BOOKINGS: https://www.seymourcentre.com/event/on-a-clear-day-you-can-see-forever/ or (02) 9061 5344

TICKETS: Full $79 | Concession $69 | Preview $69