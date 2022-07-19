New Stars Announced For Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival

With the return of Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival more laughs are on their way with Three Big Announcements being made.

JIMMY O. YANG @ SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE on Saturday December 3

Jimmy O.Yang is a Hong Kong born American actor, standup comedian and writer. As an actor he is best known for starring as Jian-Yang in the HBO hit series Silicon Valley, as Dr. Chan Karifang in the Netflix comedy series Space Force opposite Steve Carell and John Malkovich, as Josh Lin in the Netflix romantic comedy film Love Hard and he played Bernard Tai in Crazy Rich Asians.

Jimmy's debut comedy special Good Deal is now streaming on Amazon Prime and some clips have since become some of the most viewed standup comedy on social media. After his tour, he is set to star in the comedy Me Time opposite Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

ROCKWIZ LIVE! @ STATE THEATRE on Saturday December 3

Australian television's original rock trivia show hosted by Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis will make its first appearance at Just For Laughs Sydney at the State Theatre on Saturday December 3. The Award winning RocKwiz has featured some of the best talent both local and international on the panels and unique performances since 2005. The guests at the Just For Laughs RocKwiz Show will be a surprise on the night.

ALAN CARR - REGIONAL TRINKET @ SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE on Friday December 2

Due to exceptional demand, a second ALAN CARR - REGIONAL TRINKET show has been added to his tour. The show will be on Friday December 2 at the Sydney Opera House - his State Theatre show on Sunday December 4 has sold out!

Alan is back on the road with a brand-new stand-up show Regional Trinket. From the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day to the low of lockdown stuck on a farm, a lot has changed since Alan's last Australian tour in 2016, including Alan. Nowadays, it's all about finding happiness and joy in the small things - why be a national treasure when you can be a Regional Trinket!

The Festival will take place November 28 - December 4 and tickets for the second announcement go on sale Monday, July 18 at 9am! Visit justforlaughs.sydney for show details and ticket information and follow our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages to stay up-to-date on announcements and current events.

Stay tuned for the full international and Australian lineup to be announced in the coming weeks!