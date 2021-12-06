New Production Of MARY POPPINS in Sydney Now On Sale

Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's new award-winning London production of MARY POPPINS is now on sale for performances beginning 15 May 2022 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. Tickets available at MaryPoppinsMusical.com.au.



Seen by tens of millions of people worldwide, the first production broke box office records and won a record-breaking 8 Helpmann Awards in Australia, in addition to the Tony and Olivier Awards already awarded for the international stage production. Critics all over the globe agree that the new production of MARY POPPINS is 'practically perfect in every way'.



A fabulous new Australian cast is currently being put together from across the nation and will be announced in February.



The original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman include the classic songs Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Feed the Birds and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. New songs and additional music are by the Olivier Award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Book is by Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. The producer for Disney Theatrical Productions is Thomas Schumacher. Executive Producer of the Australian production is Michael Cassel.



"I was originally inspired to put MARY POPPINS on stage by seeing the original Disney movie and reading PL Travers books." shared Cameron Mackintosh.



"My original treatment for the show was written in the shadow of Sydney's Opera House, only a stone's throw away from the original Theatre Royal where Pamela Travers first worked as an actress before she left her home country for England where she created the world's most famous Nanny in the 1930's. Though I dreamt of doing a musical version of her stories for over 25 years it was only when I finally met Pamela Travers in 1993 and she decided "I would do" and entrusted me with the stage rights to her books, that I realised it might happen. However, it was meeting with Disney's Tom Schumacher, who shared my vision, that made the show a reality, opening triumphantly in London in 2004.



MARY POPPINS first flew into Australia in 2010 reuniting one of Australia's most famous authors with a brilliant cast drawn from many of my most successful Australian productions and instantly became one of the biggest successes of the decade. Now 12 years later, despite the logistical challenges of the pandemic, which necessitated us flying some exciting actors to London to be seen for the roles of Mary and Bert, we are putting a whole new brilliant cast together, which will create new stars as well as featuring legendary ones. We hope to have assembled the entire cast by the end of January and I've no doubt that by the time we've finished the company will be Spit Spot just as Pamela Travers would wish.



The Creative Team and I can't wait to finally be able to fly back into Sydney to start rehearsals for what I'm sure will be a magical supercalifragilistic production."



Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions said, "MARY POPPINS is about a family healed and made whole, a message more welcome than ever at this moment in time. We at Disney Theatrical, alongside my friend and partner Cameron Mackintosh, are thrilled to return to Pamela Travers's birthplace with her indelible characters."



NSW Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres added: "This spectacular stage show will dazzle Sydneysiders and our visitors alike and is a must see in 2022. The NSW Government is focused on attracting world-class stage shows like MARY POPPINS, which supports our arts sector, provides jobs and boosts our visitor economy by reinforcing Sydney's position as the cultural capital of Australia. As the state reopens, the arts and entertainment industry is getting back on its feet and I encourage all theatre lovers to head back to the stage and enjoy a good show."



The magical story of the world's favourite Nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane has been triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects, and unforgettable songs. The stage version of MARY POPPINS, brilliantly adapted from the wonderful stories by Pamela L. Travers and the original beloved Walt Disney film, continues to be a smash hit around the world with this acclaimed production recently reopening in London.



Born in Maryborough, Queensland before moving to Bowral in New South Wales at a young age, Travers published 8 books featuring the quintessentially English and loveable magical nanny, Mary Poppins. And as told in Valerie Lawson's biography, Travers was a poet and a world-renowned author whose love of mysticism and magic shaped both her life and the character of Mary Poppins.



MARY POPPINS has orchestrations by William David Brohn with dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. It has a new sound design by Paul Gatehouse and new lighting by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz. Co-choreography is by Stephen Mear. The reimagined set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction by Richard Eyre.



This brand-new production of MARY POPPINS is produced in Australia by Cameron Mackintosh, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand, and Michael Cassel Group.