New Australian Musical WORK OF ART Explores the Creation of the Sydney Opera House Next Month

The acclaimed independent theatre-makers at Little Triangle will present a staged concert performance of Work of Art, a new musical by NIDA graduate Jesse Layt at ARA Darling Quarter Theatre on August 24. This public presentation will mark the completion of a developmental workshop that has involved fourteen of Sydney's brightest young actors.

Work of Art chronicles the creation of the world-famous Sydney Opera House, following the paths of architects Jørn Utzon and Peter Hall through fourteen years of construction as they fight to retain their creative voices. Propelled by an entirely original score, this thrilling new musical questions the value that is placed on Australia's art and artists in a world where political ambition and economic austerity seem destined to take precedence over artistic expression.

As the 50th Anniversary of the opening of the Sydney Opera House approaches (October 2023), the creative team have been preparing to reveal the deeply human story behind an icon so widely known, but so narrowly understood. Directed by Alexander Andrews and Music Directed by Jeremy Kindl, Work of Art invites audiences to look inside a world that will surprise, anger and inspire, ushering them out of the theatre to only then truly see the Sydney Opera House and the hearts that broke to bring it to life.

In a statement from writer and composer Jesse Layt, he says:

Work of Art is a story about people who are willing to sacrifice everything to have their artistic voices heard. Emerging from a time where artists have been sidelined and arts organisations disregarded, I could not think of a more fitting subject matter to interrogate and explore through the lens of modern Australia.

As an artist in Australia, I hold the firm belief that providing Australian stories with a major theatrical platform is critical to the future of our industry. To be able to offer commercial theatre producers an Australian product with the scope and potential to stand beside the longest running and highest grossing musicals is a key ambition driving the development of Work of Art. I look forward to sharing this profoundly Australian story with the people of Sydney.

Audiences will have two chances to experience this First Look of a new Australian Musical - 6PM and 8:30PM on Wednesday 24 August at the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre.