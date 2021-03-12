Musica Viva Brings Music to the Park this March

Musica Viva Australia is taking the music outside this month in a glorious family friendly open-air setting featuring a world-renowned quartet of saxophones, and a casual Sunday afternoon tea.

Situated amongst the open green spaces of Parramatta Park's Old Orchard above the Parramatta River, enjoy the sublime music and technical mastery of the Nexas Quartet as they perform a selection of their favourite works from Debussy, Piazzolla and Gershwin.

Nexas are one of Australia's foremost saxophone ensembles, dedicated to putting the classical saxophone back on musical radars everywhere. These versatile woodwind instruments, invented in France, can sound like anything from brass to percussion and everything in between - simply close your eyes and be transported.

Parramatta Park is a special place, recognised through its World Heritage listing. With evidence of occupation going back 39,000 years, it is one of the oldest documented sites of Aboriginal people in Sydney. It was, and remains, part of the traditional lands of the Burramattagal people.

Tickets for this very special event include a provided seat, a complimentary tea or coffee, and a bush-tucker-inspired food box catered by Kallico Catering - an 100% Aboriginal owned company.

When: Sunday 28 March, 3pm until 4pm

Where: The Old Orchard, Parramatta Park

Program: Piazzolla's Suite Del Ángel, Gershwin's An American in Paris, Debussy's Clair de Lune, and Gerard Brophy's Apollogy.

Tickets: $25, which includes a 'lunch box' from Kallico Catering, available from https://musicaviva.com.au/nexas-parramatta-park/