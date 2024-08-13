Mitchell Butel Appointed as New STC Artistic Director and Co-CEO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Board of Sydney Theatre Company (STC) has appointed award-winning actor, director, writer and producer Mitchell Butel as its new Artistic Director and co-CEO, taking over from Kip Williams who is stepping down at the end of the year.

Butel joins the Company from State Theatre Company South Australia (STCSA), where he has been Artistic Director since 2019. One of Australia’s most versatile artists, Butel has performed in or directed over 150 stage productions, worked with every Australian state theatre company and won multiple Helpmann, Sydney Theatre and Green Room Awards.

Butel’s long history with STC began as a teenage audience member inspired by the Company’s founding artistic director, Richard Wherrett, and he has since worked with every successive artistic director across 18 STC productions throughout his three-decade career.

In sharing the news, STC Chair Ann Johnson said she was thrilled to make the announcement on behalf of the Board:

“As Australia’s largest theatre company, it is imperative that STC remains an artist-led organisation. Mitchell’s track record of exceptional leadership and artistic success during his six years leading STCSA is impressive, his joy in sharing great theatre is infectious and his affinity with both artists and audiences is admired. As a leader, Mitchell is a generous, uniting force who fully understands the diverse range of interests at play in theatre-making.

"Mitchell’s skills, experience and vision, combined with those of our talented Executive Director and co-CEO Anne Dunn, give Sydney Theatre Company exceptional leadership as we take the Company into its next chapter.”

STC Executive Director and co-CEO Anne Dunn said, “Mitchell’s dedication to artists, the industry and the artform is second to none. He brings a wealth of experience and a deep respect for and knowledge of Sydney Theatre Company’s history along with an intelligent, artist-led and audience-focused vision for its future. He has long been a champion for the theatre and has been a tireless advocate for artists including a stint on the performers committee of MEAA. Adored by all who work with him, he has a deep love and respect for bringing stories to life for audiences.

Mitchell’s experience both on and off the stage, as a director, actor and artistic director, his long association with Company, and his energising charisma and delightful sense of humour make him the perfect artistic leader."

Butel said he is “simultaneously humbled and thrilled’’ to be appointed to the role:

“With such rich history and continuing impact, STC’s work has helped both mirror and define Sydney and the nation. I’m honoured be taking the baton from the visionary and game-changing Kip Williams.

"Sydney Theatre Company has quite honestly helped shaped the person that I am today. From the first STC play I saw as a teenager – Michael Gow’s Away directed by Richard Wherrett – I took away incredible lessons about love, empathy and the way I wanted to live my life.

"I realised then that theatre offers a place where we can learn to walk in other people’s shoes; to consider, to question, to dream and to heal – and, of course, sometimes entertain, dazzle and delight. In a world and time of increased connectivity but converse social disconnection, public gathering that involves joint attention on art and stories collectively made and told with passion, wit, heart and nuance is more important than ever.

"I’m keen to bring many voices, genres and ideas together on STC’s stages and I cannot wait to start conversations within the broader STC community about our shared future.”

Outgoing STC Artistic Director Kip Williams said he is “overjoyed’’ to be handing over to Butel, who he described as “one of the most adored and respected theatre makers in the industry’’:

“I have had the immense pleasure of working with Mitchell on several productions and know firsthand the extraordinary artist he is. As both an actor and director, his work is revered by fellow artists, and he has consistently awed audiences and critics alike. It has been inspiring to see the incredible job Mitchell has done leading STCSA, all with his characteristic kindness and generosity. I am so excited to see him take Sydney Theatre Company to new and thrilling heights."

Butel will join STC in November 2024 following the launch of his final season for STCSA in October.

Outgoing Artistic Director Kip Williams will announce the 2025 season, his final for STC, on Wednesday 4 September 2024.

Sydney Theatre Company was supported by Challis & Company in this search and the Board thanks them for their valuable management of the process.

