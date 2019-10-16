Missy Higgins Comes to Sydney Coliseum Theatre

Today, West HQ has announced that nine-time ARIA award winner and five-time chart topper, Missy Higgins, will perform a one-night-only show at Sydney's most eagerly anticipated new concert venue, Sydney Coliseum Theatre West HQ, on Friday 28 February 2020.



Missy Higgins' highly acclaimed albums The Sound of White (ARIA Album of the Year) featuring 'Scar', 'Ten Days', and 'The Special Two'; On A Clear Night featuring North American Top 20 airplay hit 'Where I Stood' and Australian #1 single 'Steer'; and The Ol' Razzle Dazzle featuring 'Everyone's Waiting' have sold over two million copies globally.



"I can't wait to perform for my fans at the brand-new Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ. I'm honoured to be joining a huge list of amazing artists who have all been handpicked to help open this amazing new venue". Missy Higgins.



"Missy Higgins is one of the best musical talents to come out of Australia in the last two decades. She's toured globally and performed alongside some of the top industry artists and producers. This one-night-only show is sure to be a sell-out, and something we are proud to be able to bring to our customers, current and new," said Richard Errington, CEO, West HQ.



In 2018, Missy announced her long awaited fifth studio album, Solastalgia, with its lead single 'Futon Couch', becoming her biggest radio success in a decade. She was also confirmed as the main support act of Ed SHeeran's ÷ Tour - the largest series of concerts in Australian history, with nearly 1 million tickets sold. Missy capped off 2018 with the release of The Special Ones - a Best of Collection that is a primer to one of Australian music's strongest modern catalogues.

