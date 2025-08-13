Merrigong Theatre Company Crowned Performing Arts Centre of the Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Merrigong Theatre Company has been named Performing Arts Centre of the Year at the 2025 PAC Australia IMPACT Awards, announced during the Australian Performing Arts Exchange (APAX). PAC Australia is the national peak body for performing arts centres, presenters and producers across Australia.

Presented annually by PAC Australia, the IMPACT Awards recognise outstanding leadership, innovation and best practice in the performing arts, celebrating organisations making a lasting impact on communities.

In presenting this award, PAC Australia announced “This year’s award acknowledges Merrigong Theatre Company’s bold and thoughtful reimagining of its role in the sector, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Recognised with letters of support from peers across the performing arts industry, PAC Australia expressed “the company has demonstrated a strong commitment to First Nations collaboration, artist wellbeing, and long-term support for local artists through initiatives such as the MerrigongX Artists’ Program and The Strangeways Ensemble. Merrigong’s ambitious programming and deep engagement with its community have helped grow both audiences and influence, earning it the national recognition.”

Simon Hinton, Artistic Director / CEO of Merrigong Theatre Company is in Darwin attending APAX to accept the award and stated “I’m excited and proud that our wonderful team at Merrigong has been recognised for the hard work they’ve put in over many years, supporting the community of artists and audiences we love, creating new theatre, and bringing incredible performance experiences to our region and beyond.”

Warwick Shanks OAM Chairman of the Board added, “This award recognises the passion, dedication, and creativity that drives everything the Merrigong Theatre Company team delivers. It reflects not only the excellence of our artistic and operational teams, but also our deep commitment to serving our community through meaningful, inclusive, and innovative performing arts experiences.”

PAC Australia’s Executive Director Katherine Connor said “Merrigong continues to set a national example of what it means to be a community-connected, artist-focused and forward-thinking regional presenting organisation.”