MURDER FOR TWO Returns to Sydney for Limited Run at Riverside Theatres

After two sold-out seasons at Hayes Theatre Co, the smash hit Murder for Two will come to Parramatta from the 9th – 10th August at Riverside Theatres. Featuring two of Australia’s leading musical comedians Gabbi Bolt (Sydney Comedy Festival, Spicks and Specs, Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical) and Maverick Newman (The Comedy of Errors, Chandler Bing in Friends!, Maverick Newman in Conversation with Maverick Newman) and directed by Hayes’ Co-Artistic Director Richard Carroll (Calamity Jane, Once, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes) - the show really is to die for.

Murder for Two is an outrageous blend of music, mayhem, and murder. In this hilarious 90-minute show, two performers play 13 roles – not to mention the piano – in a rip-roaring parody of classic murder mysteries.

Officer Marcus Moscowicz is a small-town policeman with dreams of making it to detective. One fateful night, shots ring out at the surprise birthday party of Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney, and the writer is killed…fatally. With the nearest detective an hour away, Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills – with the help of his silent partner, Lou.

But whodunit? Did Dahlia Whitney, Arthur’s scene-stealing wife, give him a big finish? Is Barrette Lewis, the prima ballerina, the prime suspect? Did Dr. Griff, the overly friendly psychiatrist, make a frenemy? Marcus has only a short amount of time to find the killer and make his name before the real detective arrives… and the ice cream melts.

“From the moment I first saw this brilliant, inventive and hilarious show, I knew Australian audiences would lap it up,” said Director Richard Carroll.

“I’m so thrilled to be bringing Murder for Two to more audiences, after two sold-out seasons at Hayes. With the success of titles like Knives Out and Poker Face, murder-mystery stories are everywhere at the moment - but you’ve never really seen one like this before. The show is a jaw-dropping vehicle for two incredible piano-playing actor-comedians, and Gabbi Bolt and Maverick Newman are the two geniuses who made this production a sell-out at the Hayes. They sing, they dance, they play multiple roles and classical piano - and they will keep you in stitches for the entire show.”

Riverside’s Director Craig McMaster added, “After two sold-out seasons at Hayes Theatre, we are thrilled to bring the smash hit Murder for Two to Parramatta this August, building on our previous successful production partnerships with Hayes Theatre Co. Partnering with Australia’s leaders in musical theatre is core to Riverside’s programming goals and working with the talented and innovative Hayes creative team is always such a pleasure. Murder for Two is a hilarious night’s entertainment, and we’re looking forward to presenting another hit season for Parramatta’s theatre-loving audiences”.

