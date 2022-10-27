MCA Celebrates International Day of People With Disability With World Premiere Screening

ArtScreen is a prestigious program supporting artists with disability or who are d/Deaf to develop their creativity and careers through producing new video artworks.

Presented by Accessible Arts with support from Create NSW and City of Sydney and in-kind production support available from Bus Stop Films and Arts and Cultural Exchange (A.C.E.), this innovative visual art project creates unique opportunities for artists. ArtScreen aims to broaden engagement with, and appreciation of, the distinctive insights and skills of artists with disability.

"These compelling works make an important contribution to the diversity of cultural expression in Sydney," says Accessible Arts CEO Liz Martin. "Previous ArtScreen work has gone on to be further developed and selected for the Cannes Short Film Festival Independent Film category. We are extremely proud of this program and the opportunities it has created for the artists selected, as well as the audiences who are able to view and engage with the video artworks being created."

"In celebration of International Day of People with Disability and in acknowledgment of the work by artists with disability, the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia is delighted to present ArtScreen 2022, our partnership initiative with Accessible Arts.

We feel honoured to be able to premiere the works of these talented artmakers at the Museum," says Suzanne Cotter, MCA Director.

Artists Dani Pearce and Demon Derrière were selected for the 2022 ArtScreen program. They have been mentored by experienced video artists Dr Zanny Begg and Kate Cornish, respectively. Their artworks will be screened on 3 and 4 December in celebration of International Day of People with Disability.

The artworks will be screened on a loop and will feature Auslan interpreted, captioned and audio described versions. There will also be a Q&A Panel with the Artists on Saturday 3 December MC'd by previous ArtScreen artist, Debra Keenahan.

