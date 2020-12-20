MAGIC MIKE LIVE Performances On Sunday 20 December Cancelled

Magic Mike Live has announced that performances on Sunday 20 December have been cancelled.

Information about any potential changes to future performances will be posted on the show's website magicmikelive.com.au and social channels.

Read the statement below:

"In accordance with the public health order issued today by the NSW Government, we regret that we are forced to cancel the opening night performances of Magic Mike Live today, Sunday, 20 December. The order prohibits gatherings over 300, which specifically impacts our two opening night shows and related events. While this is certainly sad for our cast, crew and valued guests, we truly believe that this will all be behind us shortly. Bringing this show and unbelievable venue to Australia has been the dream of a lifetime for the entire Magic Mike Live team and we know we will all get through this challenging time together. In the coming days we will work to find an appropriate time to make sure all audiences have an opportunity to experience this incredible production of Magic Mike Live. We will be here in Sydney through May and we encourage everyone to please continue to support both Magic Mike Live and everyone in the live entertainment industry in the coming weeks and months."

Guests impacted by the cancelled performances will be contacted by Ticketmaster in the coming days to reschedule and exchange tickets into future performances. This impacts a large number of patrons, so please bear with us as we work with Ticketmaster to make sure every patron is rescheduled.