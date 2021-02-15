Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Extends Run in Sydney

Performances will now run through Sunday 18 April.

Feb. 15, 2021  

The Sydney season of MAGIC MIKE LIVE has been extended due to popular demand. Performances will now run through Sunday 18 April.

The performance begins the moment audiences enter the custom-built venue, The Arcadia Spiegeltent, and the group of artists perform in front of, behind, and above you, performing a sizzling 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular. The event features sexy and daring dance routines entwined with one-of-a-kind acts from a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE is based on the hit films MAGIC MIKE and MAGIC MIKE XXL, conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum. The 90-minute performance is equal parts empowering and exhilarating - whether you are looking for the ultimate date night or a unique and special girls' night out, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Magic Mike Live patrons must be at least 18 years to attend.

Magic Mike Live is a Covid-Safe venue. For information on what they are doing to keep you safe please visit the website MagicMikeLive.com.au.

Bookings: Ticketmaster.com.au


