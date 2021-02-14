Locals Storm Back To Support Independent Theatre In Sold Out Performances as Part of NO: INTERMISSION Festival

Sydney theatre lovers have spoken with their feet to see one of the 4 shows in the recently re-launched 2020 NO: INTERMISSION FESTIVAL sell out in days.

Managing Director of Producer Theatre Travels, Carly Fisher, said "Covid required us to postpone our 2020 festival but we are thrilled with the response to our return. It is testament to the great love of theatre in Sydney and the even greater desire to get back into audience seats to support it."

The NO: INTERMISSION festival includes four one-act plays, including In Their Footsteps by Ashley Adelman and Infinite Variety Productions, a poignant verbatim story about five women who served in the Vietnam War that leaves us questioning whose stories are heard in our histories, and why.

This has clearly struck a chord with Sydney audiences and has already achieved a completely sold out run.

In Their Footsteps Actor, Nola Bartolo said "theatre is about telling important stories and as an actor, there is no greater love for me. As important as this story is to me, I am thrilled that the wider community has decided it is important to them too."

Tickets are now selling quickly to Girl Shut Your Mouth by renowned Australian Artist, Gita Bezard, which played to wide critical acclaim at last year's Adelaide Fringe Festival. Making the show's Sydney debut, this production focuses on four teenage girls living in a world of unimaginable danger. A world where their rights have been stripped and where going out after dark means certain attack. The show questions how far we will go for our own futures and stands as an important piece of new Australian feminist theatre.

Making its Australian debut, Lipstick by Lane Stanley is a hilarious Queer Comedy with all the best elements of a farce. The show reminds us how important it is to be true to our own identities and proud of that which makes us, us. Lipstick has already completely sold out of some performances and has limited remaining tickets.

Finally, Rattling the Keys by Zoe Muller, makes its Sydney debut after winning the 2018 State Theatre Company of South Australia and Flinders University Junior Young Playwright's Award. This hard-hitting, young Australian drama will have you thinking about the injustice of opportunities and the harshness of the Australian landscape for rural teens for days to come.

All of these shows are produced by Theatre Travels which has, as its mantra, a priority to support emerging artists and to bring new stories and new voices to the Sydney stages. Each of the NO: INTERMISSION productions makes their Sydney or Australian debut.

Carly Fisher said "there is no more important time than now to support emerging artists and the independent theatre scene as we emerge from the Covid Coma and revitalise Sydney's thriving community culture. I take great pride in bringing such powerful works to the stage and am thrilled to see the community rallying to get to the theatre!"

NO: INTERMISSION runs from March 17th-27th at Chippen Street Theatre.

Tickets sell from $27 and are available at www.trybooking.com/bndop