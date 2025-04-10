LOVE AND INFORMATION Comes to Theatre Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Someone sneezes. Someone can't get a signal. Someone shares a secret. Someone won't answer the door. Someone put an elephant on the stairs. Someone's not ready to talk. Someone is her brother's mother. Someone hates irrational numbers. Someone told the police... and someone's never felt like this before.

A riveting exploration of the delicate balance between its title concepts, Caryl Churchill's Love and Information is a fast-moving kaleidoscope, with an impressive number of characters searching for meaning in their lives. And although considered one of the world's most influential playwrights her work is, surprisingly, rarely staged in Australia.

Running across May and June at Melbourne's iconic Theatre Works in St Kilda, this latest season is brought to the stage by an outstanding team including Green Room Award Winners and Nominees such as Lighting Designer Sidney Younger (Winner), Set Designer Harry Gill (Nominated) and Composer/Sound Designer Jack Burmeister (Nominated).

Featuring a full original score with inspiration drawn from Hans Zimmer's cinematic intensity, Frank Ocean's introspective lyricism, and Billy Joel's storytelling through melody, Love and Information is a giant puzzle with over 100 characters and more than 50 scenes. Comprised of seven sections of re-orderable scenes and lines that are rearranged and reallocated daily, no two performances will ever be the same - making it practically impossible for audience to experience the same show twice.

“The work my team and I create is grand, musically driven, and fast-paced”, explains Director and Choreographer Belle Hansen.

“There are few pauses, and every point is scored and soundtracked, much like cinema, ensuring there's never a silent moment. The production will feature live music and dynamic movement sequences brought to life by an ensemble of multifaceted artists spanning generations. With scenes reordered and lines redistributed in every production, no two shows are alike. Churchill's episodic, non-linear storytelling creates a vibrant and remarkable theatrical kaleidoscope, constantly reconfiguring. We're very excited to bring this to Melbourne audiences.”

First performed in 2012 at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs in London, Love and Information sees Churchill's signature wit and intuition reveal an amazing tapestry of human connections. Designed to make you fall in love with its characters and to crave more of their stories - only to never see them again, this exceptional work is playing as a part of the By Theatre Works programming stream. Brought to the stage by an exciting team of local and internationals artists and art makers, it's not to be missed.

Theatre Works is a vibrant hub for creative expression, fostering the development and presentation of innovative and daring performances. Committed to supporting the next generation of artists and engaging audiences with powerful storytelling, the organisation is a vital part of Australia's cultural landscape. Love and Information is playing as a part of the By Theatre Works programming stream. Other By Theatre Works productions in 2025 include Three Sisters, The Machine Stops, The Beep Test, Storked, and Soldier Boy.

