L'HOTEL Returns To Sydney in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The doors of L'Hôtel are swinging open once more, inviting Sydney to slip into a world where passion lingers in the air, glamour drips from every chandelier, and secrets are whispered behind velvet-draped doorways.

An intoxicating blend of Parisian cabaret, dazzling aerial artistry, and breathtaking burlesque, this acclaimed five star production returns following sold-out seasons at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Sydney Opera House. This time, L'Hôtel takes over the Foundry Theatre from May 24 to July 6.

Step inside L'Hôtel, where old-world elegance meets the electrifying pulse of heart-stopping performances. Behind closed doors, the hotel's enigmatic denizens draw you into their world of whispered confessions and illicit rendezvous.

At the heart of it all, John Waters (Offspring, All Saints) takes on the role of L'Hôtel's devoted hotelier—a man bound to the past, and unable to leave the hotel that has become his ode to love.

More than a show, L'Hôtel is a feast for the senses. For those who choose the VIP experience, the night begins with a chilled glass of French champagne, paired with a curated cheese board featuring the finest French selections. As the drama unfolds, guests will savour delicate éclairs and enjoy dedicated table service, allowing them to fully immerse in the seductive world of L'Hôtel—from the best seats in the house.

Co-creator and director Craig Ilott, along with co-creator and designer Stuart Couzens, describe L'Hôtel as a world where temptation lurks in every shadow: “L'Hôtel is where elegance meets mischief, where stolen glances turn into whispered confessions, and every doorway leads to desire. It's transportative, intoxicating, and unlike anything else in Sydney right now. Prepare to check in.”

L'Hôtel is more than an event—it's an experience, a destination, a night you won't soon forget. The doors open May 24—but be warned, once you enter, you may never want to leave.

Comments