LAW & LIFE: TRANSGENDER STORIES Begins This June At Vivid Ideas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A diverse cast of trans performers will premiere a new theatrical storytelling event Law & Life: Transgender Stories at Vivid Ideas on June 5th.

The production features:

● Vonni: A former Les Girls cast member who performed in the iconic Kings Cross show alongside Carlotta, and in the touring production that inspired the classic film The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

● norrie mAy-welby: gender diversity advocate, queer community icon, and the first person ever granted a non-binary gender marker on an Australian birth certificate (2014)

● Jeremy Moineau: actor and corporate DEI advocate, involved with the NSW Equality Bill, provisions of which go into effect around the time of the event.

● Kavitha Sivasamy: Lawyer and director of LGBTQIA+ legal service Justice Q.

The event is created by Inner City Legal Centre (ICLC) whose CEO Katie Green explains: "Every single week dozens of trans people in NSW seek our help because they have been spat on, fired or sexually assaulted. Trans people are experiencing hate in our community. The community need to understand that, we need to hear their stories."

ICLC are partnering with trans theatremaker Charley Allanah - whose recent credits include Julia, Sydney Theatre Company's hit show about the life of Julia Gillard - to make the work. Charley notes: "We're sharing the inside view on what it's like to live as trans people; how the fight for basic fairness, in the law and in the community, affects us day to day. "

A unique move for a community legal centre, this is the second time ICLC has used performance to raise the profile of the communities they serve, after their successful 2024 Vivid Ideas production Sex Work: A Legal and Social History proved their awareness raising work can go hand-in-hand with entertaining audiences. "For trans people, creativity, performance, humor and joy even in dark times - these are central to our survival" says Allanah. "Law & Life: Transgender Stories will expand audiences understanding of trans lives, but that doesn't need to be a chore. We experience more than our fair share of hate, but we generally still manage to show up with radical joy. "

Law & Life: Transgender Stories opens on June 5th, thru June 7th Nightly at 7:30pm At The Rebel Theatre, Gadigal Land, Pier 2/3, Suite 2/13A Hickson Rd, Dawes Point NSW

Comments

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds