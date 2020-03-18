Kings Cross Theatre and Bite Productions Postpone Season

Kings Cross Theatre and Bite Productions has postponed their season.

Read the full statement below:

KXT is closing. We've held the doors open as long as we could, but the latest public health updates mean that it is now no longer possible to run shows.

It's time for us all to stay home.

For now we're closing for the near future. We'll be guided by health experts and government. You can subscribe to our eNews to stay up to date http://www.kingsxtheatre.com/contact-us

This of course means.......

It is with a heavy heart that we will be postponing our season of Two Twenty Somethings Decide Never To Be Stressed About Anything Ever Again. Ever. by Michael Costi scheduled from March 25th to April 4th at KXT bAKEHOUSE.

Yes, you are welcome to join in on the laughs with the irony in that sentence!

These are unprecedented times with the entire community feeling the burden of cancellations and postponements on both a financial and emotional level. It takes a bold, fearless, empathetic and powerful community to put on these productions and we have no doubt the industry will come fighting back from this experience. In saying that, it is important to remember that many independent theatres and companies, including ours, rely entirely on box office revenue to pay our artist.

For those who have purchased a ticket to the season, we would encourage you to consider donating the cost of this ticket to these, although you are of course entitled to a full refund for any ticket purchase.

In the meantime stay safe in these difficult times and keep an eye out for us...we hope to be popping back soon.





