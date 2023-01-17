Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kara Zmatiq Brings Sexy and Risqué Drag Circus Cabaret To Sydney for WorldPride 2023

The event is on Saturday 4 March at 6:00pm.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Kara Zmatiq Brings Sexy and Risqué Drag Circus Cabaret To Sydney for WorldPride 2023

Following a string of sold-out cabaret shows around Australia, Soiree Cabaret Productions returns to Sydney for World Pride with 'Pride Soiree'.

Headlining is live singing drag queen, KARA ZMATIQ - as seen on Australia's Got Talent - in an interactive and incredibly erotic drag circus cabaret, bringing the best of Australian circus, dance and drag to The Vanguard in Newtown!

Sequin-dipped and muscle-ripped, heart-racing and sexually arousing for one-night-only, this cheeky and sexy interactive show is the ultimate night out!

It features jaw-dropping circus and dance acts performed to cult classic gay dance anthems you know and love and delivered by the powerhouse live vocals of Australia's best singing drag queen, Kara Zmatiq, in a kaleidoscope of colour.

Pride Soiree will take you back in time to the good ol' club days with a debaucherous twist, as you sing and dance the night away to the hits including Gloria Gaynor ("I Will Survive"), Madonna ("Like A Virgin"), Diana Ross ("I'm Coming Out"), The Weather Girls ("It's Raining Men"), Cher ("Believe"), Haddaway ("What Is Love"), Ultra Nate ("Free") and of course, Australia's very own Kylie Minogue ("On A Night Like This").

Since 2016, Kara Zmatiq has positioned themselves as Australia's pre-eminent live-singing drag queen with powerhouse vocals, mesmerising costumes and unforgettable touring stage shows.

Kara Zmatiq has headlined international events including Sydney Mardi Gras, Newcastle Pride Festival and appeared on national television and radio including ABC, C91.3FM and Channel 9 (Gem).

Expect the unexpected: audience participation and erotic interaction in this raunchy and sensuous show that will blow your mind!

With a featured cast of contortion and aerialist performers synonymous with Cirque du Soleil, including Tyler Heath and Tro Griffith, master of mischief Patrick Glanville and the singing diva themselves, Kara Zmatiq. Plus special guest stars - all to be revealed!

Bookings are essential as this show is a guaranteed sell out...

PLUS... a return 'encore' performance of Kara's popular and delicious, traditional & family-friendly dinner show 'Soiree Cabaret' returning to Club York Sydney on 23rd February 2023. Bring your kids, bring your gran!




CRUEL INTENTIONS Returns to Sydney in February Photo
CRUEL INTENTIONS Returns to Sydney in February
Riverside Theatres and David Venn Enterprises presents Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical, back by incredible demand after a successful premiere season in 2022, at Riverside Theatres from the 2nd to 12th February.
Belvoir to Present FEMINAZI for Sydney World Pride Beginning Next Month Photo
Belvoir to Present FEMINAZI for Sydney World Pride Beginning Next Month
Feminazi is the first play programmed for Belvoir 25A's 2023 season as part of Belvoir's Sydney World Pride season. This is a program with independent artists set out to put an unfunded show for $1500 in Belvoir. Feminazi by Laneikka Denne will be performed in the downstairs theatre of Belvoir, while Blessed Union by Maeve Marsden will be performed on the mainstage.
REVIEW: Brilliantly Bizarre, URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Is Better Than It Sounds. Photo
REVIEW: Brilliantly Bizarre, URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Is Better Than It Sounds.
Mark Hollman (Music and Lyrics) and Greg Kotis’ (Book and Lyrics) self-aware, satirical, comedy musical URINETOWN THE MUSICAL opens at Hayes Theatre to roars of laughter as unusual subject matter makes for powerful metaphors for modern life. 
Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On NEIGHBOURS Photo
Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On NEIGHBOURS
NEIGHBOURS is a contemporary dance work that exhibits the extraordinary movements of Rauf “RubberLegz” Yasit and Brigel Gjoka.

More Hot Stories For You


Belvoir to Present FEMINAZI for Sydney World Pride Beginning Next MonthBelvoir to Present FEMINAZI for Sydney World Pride Beginning Next Month
January 15, 2023

Feminazi is the first play programmed for Belvoir 25A's 2023 season as part of Belvoir's Sydney World Pride season. This is a program with independent artists set out to put an unfunded show for $1500 in Belvoir. Feminazi by Laneikka Denne will be performed in the downstairs theatre of Belvoir, while Blessed Union by Maeve Marsden will be performed on the mainstage.
Critical Stages Touring CEO Chris Bendall Announces ResignationCritical Stages Touring CEO Chris Bendall Announces Resignation
January 11, 2023

Mark Thomas, Chair Critical Stages Touring (CST), has announced that CEO and Director Chris Bendall will be stepping down after nine years in the role. Chris moves on to take up an exciting new opportunity.
OBSESSED BOYLESQUE Announced At Sydney WorldPrideOBSESSED BOYLESQUE Announced At Sydney WorldPride
January 11, 2023

Get obsessed with Boylesque at Sydney WorldPride. The boys are back, bringing brash, ballsy and bombastic brilliance to the stage, Obsessed Boylesque is presented as part of Sydney WorldPride Pride Amplified at Paddo RSL 17-18th February 2023.
Technical Direction Company Celebrates Summer at Sydney Festival Technical Direction Company Celebrates Summer at Sydney Festival
January 11, 2023

Sydney is back and evidence of its uniquely Australian celebration of Summer will be an unprecedented line up of artists' work at Sydney Festival. TDC - Technical Direction Company, award-winning provider of event and entertainment technology solutions and sponsor of Sydney Festival, is excited to announce its biggest involvement yet in the preeminent city-wide celebration of culture, creativity and live performance.
HAIRSPRAY is Headed to Sydney Next MonthHAIRSPRAY is Headed to Sydney Next Month
January 10, 2023

Welcome To The Sixties, Sydney! The nicest kids in town will be here next month when the original Tony Award winning Broadway production of Hairspray opens at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season.
share