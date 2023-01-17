Kara Zmatiq Brings Sexy and Risqué Drag Circus Cabaret To Sydney for WorldPride 2023

Following a string of sold-out cabaret shows around Australia, Soiree Cabaret Productions returns to Sydney for World Pride with 'Pride Soiree'.

Headlining is live singing drag queen, KARA ZMATIQ - as seen on Australia's Got Talent - in an interactive and incredibly erotic drag circus cabaret, bringing the best of Australian circus, dance and drag to The Vanguard in Newtown!

Sequin-dipped and muscle-ripped, heart-racing and sexually arousing for one-night-only, this cheeky and sexy interactive show is the ultimate night out!

It features jaw-dropping circus and dance acts performed to cult classic gay dance anthems you know and love and delivered by the powerhouse live vocals of Australia's best singing drag queen, Kara Zmatiq, in a kaleidoscope of colour.



Pride Soiree will take you back in time to the good ol' club days with a debaucherous twist, as you sing and dance the night away to the hits including Gloria Gaynor ("I Will Survive"), Madonna ("Like A Virgin"), Diana Ross ("I'm Coming Out"), The Weather Girls ("It's Raining Men"), Cher ("Believe"), Haddaway ("What Is Love"), Ultra Nate ("Free") and of course, Australia's very own Kylie Minogue ("On A Night Like This").

Since 2016, Kara Zmatiq has positioned themselves as Australia's pre-eminent live-singing drag queen with powerhouse vocals, mesmerising costumes and unforgettable touring stage shows.

Kara Zmatiq has headlined international events including Sydney Mardi Gras, Newcastle Pride Festival and appeared on national television and radio including ABC, C91.3FM and Channel 9 (Gem).



Expect the unexpected: audience participation and erotic interaction in this raunchy and sensuous show that will blow your mind!

With a featured cast of contortion and aerialist performers synonymous with Cirque du Soleil, including Tyler Heath and Tro Griffith, master of mischief Patrick Glanville and the singing diva themselves, Kara Zmatiq. Plus special guest stars - all to be revealed!

Bookings are essential as this show is a guaranteed sell out...

PLUS... a return 'encore' performance of Kara's popular and delicious, traditional & family-friendly dinner show 'Soiree Cabaret' returning to Club York Sydney on 23rd February 2023. Bring your kids, bring your gran!

