KING OF PIGS Comes to Glen Street Theatre This Month

Red Line Productions and Critical Stages Touring, Australia's national touring theatre company, will present the critically-acclaimed production of King of Pigs at Glen Street Theatre from 24 - 26 February 2022. With violence in the home reportedly on the rise during the pandemic, it is a timely presentation of the ways family violence can impact us all.

Playwright Steve Rodgers began the process of research for this play in 2014 when he felt this issue was at a tipping point. In that year in NSW alone, police were called out to 65,393 domestic violence incidents. "The burning issue I felt needed addressing was the spectrum of ways men abuse power, particularly in our homes, in the worst case scenarios leading to domestic abuse, and murder."

Our Watch, Australia's leading organisation for the prevention of violence against women and children, has reported that on average, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner.

Bringing intimate partner abuse to centre-stage in enlightening and surprising ways, King of Pigs is an unflinching Australian story that tackles the issue head on, told through the lens of four everyday women, and the men they trusted.

Directed by Blazey Best, with strikingly beautiful sound design and a stellar performance from Kate Skinner, this bold production secured critical acclaim in its first sell-out season at Sydney's famous Old Fitz Theatre, winning "Most Outstanding Independent Production" at the 2018 GLUGS Awards.

Northern Beaches Mayor Michael Regan said Council supported staging the production to create awareness of family violence in the community.

"There's no place for family and domestic violence in our community. We continue to play our part in raising awareness of this important issue and help provide support to anyone in the community impacted by family violence," Mayor Regan said.

"Northern Beaches Council is an accredited White Ribbon workplace and we work closely with frontline services through the Northern Beaches Domestic Violence Network to connect people with the help they need.

"This nationally touring production brings the issue of domestic violence to light in a thought-provoking way and will challenge all of us to remain vigilant against family and domestic violence on the Northern Beaches."

King of Pigs reveals the nature of abuse and the lives of the women who live through the lies. Though a tough subject matter, it is intelligently and sensitively handled by an outstanding creative team. King of Pigs will prompt thought-provoking discussions for weeks after seeing it.

Anyone on the Northern Beaches impacted by domestic violence can visit northernbeaches.nsw.gov.au for information and resources.

Tickets for King of Pigs are available from www.glenstreet.com.au or the call Box Office on 9470 5913.