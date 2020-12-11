Justin Willman Comes To Australia and New Zealand For Virtual Show

Star magician/comedian Justin Willman has today announced a special virtual show exclusively for Australian & New Zealand audiences. Magic for Humans (at home) will stream live online on Sunday 20 December at 6:00pm AEDT.

Tickets are on sale now from www.tegdainty.com.

Justin is a regular on the Tonight Show, Ellen, and Comedy Central, and is the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Magic for Humans. He has nearly broken the internet several times with over 200 million video views and counting.

Now, Justin invites you and your family to join him (on Zoom) for this unique and intimate all-ages experiment.

Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so fans can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with the entire family.

During the performance Justin will be able to see, hear and interact with the audience in real time, making this a truly unique experience.

