Julia Gillard Will Appear Live On Stage in NOT NOW, NOT EVER This October

Marking a decade since delivering the ground-breaking speech that sparked an overdue conversation, NOT NOW, NOT EVER will see Australia's first female Prime Minister Julia Gillard AC take to the stage to reflect on the now legendary words that garnered global recognition.



Over two very special curated evenings, at Melbourne's Hamer Hall on October 4 and Sydney's Aware Super Theatre on October 5, NOT NOW, NOT EVER will energise the contemporary discussion around sexism and misogyny in modern Australia, which Ms Gillard's impassioned address from the country's highest office helped ignite.



The evenings will be hosted by celebrated broadcaster and author Indira Naidoo, alongside an exciting line-up of guests offering their personal perspectives of this powerful moment in Australian history. NOT NOW, NOT EVER will explore how far we still need to go to reach equality, noting that women are not the problem, but we must instead fix the system that limits us all.



Ms Gillard is thrilled to be marking this milestone in her career with two events that are promising to be just as critical to the campaign against sexism as her original speech.



"A decade has passed since I first declared 'not now, not ever' in Parliament House, but our collective call for equity remains just as vital," shared Ms Gillard. "I am incredibly proud to be part of these special evenings that will celebrate passion and progress, reflect on how far we've come in the last ten years, but most importantly look forward to explore what comes next in the fight for equality."



Indira Naidoo jumped at the invitation to guide these evenings of important conversations with Ms Gillard, saying, "As a broadcaster, it's not often you get an opportunity to go back in time and assess a critical moment in history with the central figure involved. NOT NOW, NOT EVER will, I'm sure, spark further soul-searching about where we are ten years on and how each of us can continue working towards equity for all."



Tickets are available via Ticketek, with pre-sales commencing on Monday 18 July and all tickets on sale from Monday 25 July.



Proceeds from the evenings will go towards supporting the Global Institute for Women's Leadership, founded by Ms Gillard, which aims to help create a world in which being a woman is not a barrier to becoming a leader in any field. NOT NOW, NOT EVER is produced by Michael Cassel Group.

Performances

Melbourne: Tuesday 4 October 2022, 7.30pm

Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, 100 St Kilda Rd, Southbank.

Tickets are available via Ticketek and Arts Centre Melbourne.



Sydney: Wednesday 5 October 2022, 7.30pm

Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney, 14 Darling Dr, Sydney.

Tickets are available via Ticketek.



Pre-sales begin Monday 18 July

All tickets on sale Monday 25 July