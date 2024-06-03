 Joanna Lumley Adds Additional Dates to Australian Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The legendary Joanna Lumley will embark on her first-ever live tour of Australia, Me & My Travels, in October 2024. With many shows already sold out, two new and final shows have been added, a third show in Sydney and a newly added Hobart show, now joining the list of Australian cities Joanna will visit.

Joanna will begin the now 6-city tour on October 9 at the Concert Hall, QPAC in Brisbane and will then perform at major venues around the country throughout October.



Joanna’s new show Me & My Travels, will take audiences through her hilarious and interesting adventures from her incredible career spanning more than four decades, recounting some never heard before stories. Later in the show, she will be joined on stage by friend and producer Clive Tulloh, who will put to Joanna the questions that you’ve always wanted to ask – submitted by the audience – making the show a unique and hilarious night to remember.

Joanna Lumley Me & My Travels Australian Tour Dates 2024

Wednesday 9 October - Concert Hall, QPAC, Brisbane (SOLD OUT)

Friday 11 October - Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 12 October - Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Monday 14 October - Odeon Theatre, Hobart (NEW SHOW)

Wednesday 16 October - Festival Theatre, Adelaide (SOLD OUT)

Thursday 17 October - Festival Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday 19 October - Riverside Theatre, Perth

Monday 21 October - Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney (NEW SHOW)

Tuesday 22 October - Sydney Opera House (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 23 October - Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney (SOLD OUT)

Tickets to the new shows go on sale on at 10am (local time), Thursday 6th June. Visit https://www.tegdainty.com/ for tickets.

On announcing Me & My Travels, Joanna said: "The thought of this tour in October, travelling across Australia, has completely taken over my waking hours. It’s utterly thrilling to start planning the stories I can tell, and the rapture (and gratitude, to be fair) with which I shall greet the audiences. Nothing like this has come my way before, and I may have to be dragged off with a hook at the end of each show. Oh people! This is especially for you from me, with masses of love. I think it will be fabulous."



Excited to be promoting Joanna’s Australian tour alongside Phil Mcintyre Live Presents, Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG Dainty said, "Joanna Lumley stands out as one of the world’s greatest entertainers, audiences are in for an unforgettable and hilarious evening at the theatre.”



Joanna Lumley icon, national treasure, activist, comedy actress and all-round top girl is barely off our TV screens and appears to have been a permanent fixture in our sitting rooms since she burst onto our screens as Purdey in the New Avengers in 1976. Now in a nationwide Australian tour she will take us through the random journey that started in London in the swinging 60’s. Beginning as Jean Muir’s house model and muse, progressing to becoming a full-blown photographic model, featuring in knitting patterns, mini-skirts, toothpaste commercials and the occasional front cover.



From there Joanna will share her stories of her acting career that includes Coronation Street, On the Buses, Dracula and as a brainwashed Bond Girl in Blofeld’s lair in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Joanna’s breakthrough role was as Purdey, a part for which over 800 girls auditioned. Purdey propelled her to instant fame and created one of the "must-have" hairstyles of the 1970s -- the Purdey bob. She became a pin-up figure for a generation of British males who grew up watching her as the high-kicking action girl.



Alongside iconic hairstyles Joanna started to develop a nice side line as adventurer and activist; popping up all over the globe she was often seen gasping at the Northern Lights, turning her bra into espadrilles and finding the source of the Nile.



Then as Patsy Stone in Absolutely Fabulous she became a degenerate role-model for a generation. Winning two BAFTAs, Joanna emerged as one of the best comedy actresses of her generation. For 25 years the adventures of Patsy and Edina have sporadically lurched across our screens culminating in AbFab The Movie in 2016.



This intimate night with Joanna tells some of these tales and more as we gallop through almost 50 years in this business we call show.



