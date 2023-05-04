Incognito Art Show Pledges Proceeds To Little Orange Studio

The Incognito Art Show has announced that it will direct proceeds from its upcoming show to Campbelltown Art Centre's (C-A-C) Little Orange Studio, and Studio A in Crows Nest.



Little Orange, C-A-C's working studio for artists who identify as a person living with disability, d/Deaf and Hard of Hearing and/or Disabled Creatives, provides artists with space, materials and guidance to develop and launch their careers. Funding from the Incognito Art Show will be used to create professional development programs comprising tailored mentorship from established artists.



Councillor George Greiss, Mayor of Campbelltown, says:



"Little Orange Studio has played an important role in providing equitable access to the arts for our community. The Studio has created a space for local artists to develop their talents and produce works that have been exhibited and enhanced our public domain through public art programs.



"We're delighted to have Campbelltown Arts Centre and Little Orange's artists and staff have their work recognised by one of Australia's most distinguished art shows."



The 2023 iteration of the not-for-profit Incognito Art Show will exhibit art from over 2,000 Australian artists, with pieces capped at $100 each. As always, the identity of artists will remain anonymous until after a piece is purchased. This year's edition will include work by some of Australia's most esteemed artists, including Jason Phu, Marisa Purcell and Tony Albert. Many artists from Western Sydney have already registered, including approximately 20 from the Campbelltown LGA.



Kurrajong artist Laura Jones, Co-Founder of the Incognito Art Show, says:



"I am thrilled that Incognito is partnering with Little Orange this year. As someone who grew up in Western Sydney it is wonderful that we can expand our show to include Little Orange as well as Studio A artists. I think this year will be our best year yet and I can't wait to see what amazing contributions end up on our walls. I love that Incognito is about artists supporting artists and this year we get to show that love and support to even more people."



Emerging and established artists from across Country are encouraged to register for the 2023 Incognito Art Show, taking place in mid-July. Registrations close 26 May 2023 - head to the Incognito Art Show website for more information: https://www.incognitoartshow.com/