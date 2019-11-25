Improv Theatre Sydney Marks Five Years With The ITS Comedy Festival

Comedy fans around Sydney are invited to join in the fun this week as Improv Theatre Sydney (ITS) celebrates their fifth birthday. With alumni performing around the world, thousands of students through their doors, and now with the first purpose-built improv theatre in the city, Improv Theatre Sydney has a lot to celebrate. The company is marking the occasion with the ITS Comedy Festival, a four-night extravaganza of stand-up, live music, sketch, and of course, improv.

The company has grown significantly over the years. What began in 2014 as two classes with regular shows at the Giant Dwarf, has evolved into a training centre offering five levels of improvisation, as well as stand-up, sketch writing, and specialty masterclasses.

They have demonstrated the power of improv beyond the stage by facilitating corporate workshops with companies such as Buzzfeed and Google. They have also highlighted the artform's ability to develop self-confidence and bring people together having worked with refugees at the Cisarua Refugee Learning Centre in Indonesia and with marginalised members of the community through Link-Up.

Kate Coates, co-director of Improv Theatre Sydney and co-director of the festival, is proud of all that ITS has accomplished.

"I'm so thrilled to be celebrating improv and comedy in Sydney. We have people performing that just tried improv out for fun and are now touring the country or winning national stand-up comedy competitions and I think it's so brilliant. Improv can really open up your whole world," said Kate Coates.

The first night of the festival is at Improv Theatre Sydney. Admission is free for the first night and then the celebration moves to the iconic independent arts venue, Giant Dwarf. Notable acts include Matt Okine, comedian and most recently published author, Tom Walker, fresh off his comedy special filmed for Amazon Prime, and ARIA Best Comedy Release Award-Winner Bridie Connell.

About Improv Theatre Sydney

Improv Theatre Sydney is a creative, inclusive and world-class school for students of improvisation.

Our performance ensemble and student alumni includes Alex Lee (The Checkout), Bridie Connell (ARIA award-winner, Tonightly), Sam Mac (Sunrise), Kyran Wheatley (triple j), Susie Youssef (The Project), as well as award-winning comedians Steen Raskopoulos and Carlo Ritchie (The Bear Pack), Tom Walker (MICF Award nominee), Bec Melrose (2018 Raw Comedy winner) and more.

Performances: Nov 27th - 30th 7pm - 10pm

Location: Improv Theatre Sydney Nov 27th / Giant Dwarf Theatre Nov 28th - 30th

Website: Improv Theatre Sydney Tix: Giant Dwarf Website





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You