Hayes Theatre Reveals 2026 Season

Artistic Directors of Hayes Theatre Co, Richard Carroll and Victoria Falconer, unveiled an exciting line up of productions that celebrate the best of musical theatre and cabaret. Featuring a mix of classic and new Broadway smash hits alongside daring new Australian works, Hayes Theatre Co continues its tradition of delivering intimate, powerful theatre that punches far above its size.

The year opens with the World Premiere of BARBRA: The Greatest Star a tour de force concert event honouring the trailblazing musical storyteller that is Barbra Streisand. Directed by Brittanie Shipway, it plays a three-week season from 21 January. February/March sees the Sydney premiere of the joyfully queer, high-camp musical comedy Head Over Heels directed by Ellen Simpson, followed by the Australian premiere of recent Broadway smash-hit Gutenberg! The Musical!, directed by Richard Carroll and starring the hilarious Stephen Anderson (Titanique) and Ryan Gonzalez (In The Heights).

Beginning in May, the hilarious movie adaptation Dirty Rotten Scoundrels returns to Sydney in a glittering new production, directed by Rebecca McNamee. In July, Julia Robertson returns to the Hayes after her success with The Producers, to direct The Addams Family with its frightfully fantastic slew of kooky characters. Next on the program is the rollicking comic gem of satire and song, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, with direction and choreography by Hayes favourite Cameron Mitchell.

October sees the Sydney Premiere of the seriously silly, pop-rock thriller where cheer meets fear, We Are The Tigers, directed and choreographed by Chiara Assetta. The year concludes with the World Premiere of Silver Tongue, a bold musical reimagining of Treasure Island created by breakout Australian talents Miranda Middleton, Jacob Parker and Alec Steedman, under the direction of Richard Carroll, the musical direction of Victoria Falconer and starring Billie Palin.

Many regular Hayes events will return in 2026 including two new Neglected Musicals, A Man of No Importance in March and The Rink in September with limited performances of each. Also returning in 2026 are Musical Bang Bang, Home Grown, Theys At The Hayes, the Festival of New Work, the Winter Cabaret season and Carols by Cabaret.

“In 2026, we're once again jumping into a season of work that embraces the power of music theatre to surprise, to provoke and to bring people together in joyful, meaningful ways, with a collection of stories big and small, old and new, hilarious and heartfelt - all designed to be experienced up close and thrillingly live,” said Richard Carroll and Victoria Falconer. “One of our favourite things about Hayes' audiences is that they combine a love of music theatre's rich traditions with a constant curiosity about where it could go next. That's why we prioritise bringing fresh eyes to beloved shows, offering a spotlight to emerging talent, and making space for our most exciting artists to create bold, inventive work.”

Subscriptions are on sale from Monday 15 September, with single tickets on sale at different times in coming months.