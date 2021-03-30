Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour presents La Traviata, running 26 March-25 April 2021.

Arrive early to enjoy drinks or dinner at one of the five pop-up bars and restaurants on site. Drink in the view as the setting sun glimmers over the city skyline. Then take your seats in the comfortable grandstand to watch the performance.

The 3.5-tonne chandelier sparkles with 10,000 crystals. The biggest scenes feature 70 performers on stage and party boats in the harbour.

Verdi's score offers flying melodies, rousing drinking songs and heartbreaking duets. Brian Castles-Onion conducts the opera, with a live orchestra hidden under the stage.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://opera.org.au/productions/la-traviata-on-sydney-harbour.