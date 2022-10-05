Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HERCULES THE PANTO Joins November North Shore Season

Performances run 11-27 November.

Oct. 05, 2022  

HERCULES THE PANTO Joins November North Shore Season

Hercules: the Panto comes to Lane Cove Theatre Company's Performance Space in Longueville from 11 November.

Bestowed with superhuman strength, a young mortal named Hercules sets out to prove himself a hero in the eyes of his father, the great god Zeus.

Hercules is tricked by the hot-headed villain, Hades, who is secretly plotting to take over Mount Olympus. Hercules must choose between his legendary strength and his true love Megara.

Only by learning a valuable lesson - that it's not the size of your strength that counts but the strength of your heart - will Hercules save Mount Olympus and be proclaimed a hero.

Let LCTC's young players transport you to Athens, to the theatre of Dionysus, in a pantomime that promises to have you wide-eyed with thrills,
rolling over in fits of laughter, tapping your toes and humming along to catchy tunes, both new and timeless!

Written by 20-year Lane Cove Theatre Company legend Sarah Jamari Edwards - honorary life member and veteran of 15 shows in every possible capacity, both front of stage and behind the scenes - musically directed by super-experienced (yet alarmingly young!) talent Aisha Herbert and directed by children's show specialist Cameron Farnham (assisted by Alexei Belchenko),

Hercules stars a 25-strong cast of gifted local youth performers.

A classic tale with a healthy dose of twists and turns, this story is unlike any version of Hercules that you have ever seen or heard before. Will Hercules find his true love? Will Medusa run a successful hair styling business? Will the King's daughter marry a pop star? Confused? Come along and see HERCULES, The Panto, and all will be revealed!

Lane Cove Theatre Company presents
HERCULES THE PANTO
Written by Sarah Jamari Edwards, directed by Cameron Farnham
11-27 Nov at The Performance Space, St Aidan's
1 Christina Street Longueville
Fridays 7.30pm, Saturdays 5pm, Sundays 2pm
Tickets $30 / $25 conc / $19 child / 10+ groups $23 / families $78
Info: www.lanecovetheatrecompany.com Bookings: www.trybooking.com/BURZU





