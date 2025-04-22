HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Sets Sydney Venue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a season at the Adelaide Festival, Hedwig and the Angry Inch will come to Sydney's Carriageworks this July. Performances will begin from 17 July. General public tickets go on sale 10am Tuesday 29 April.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, this genre-defying sensation has been hailed by Rolling Stone as “the best rock musical ever.” Featuring iconic songs including The Origin of Love, Midnight Radio and Sugar Daddy, this electrifying 85-minute no interval production, is a celebration of love, survival, and self-acceptance.

Starring as the Hedwig, Seann Miley Moore (Miss Saigon) delivers a show-stopping performance described as "lightning in a bottle” (InDaily) and “nothing short of astounding” (Australian Arts Review). Alongside Seann is acclaimed actor, singer, songwriter Adam Noviello (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Matilda The Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Hedwig's devoted yet defiant partner, Yitzhak. Adam also covers the role of Hedwig.

With a blistering live band, razor-sharp humour, and a story that is as hilarious as it is heart-wrenching, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is an unmissable theatrical event.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch will play at Melbourne's Athenaeum from 13 June and begin performances at Sydney's Carriageworks from 17 July.

Comments